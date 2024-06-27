Supply Chain Management - Project Engineer
2024-06-27
Develop, coordinate and manage supply chain for new car project from supplier, through
manufacturing process up to delivery of finished car to the end customer. Apply today, we aim to close this recruitment fast.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role will report to the Global Program Manager and will develop processes & flows as well as
coordinating in & output from the SCM project organization. Partly you will act as project coordinator, managing time plans and initiatives from different parts of
the SCM project.
As a Project engineer you will be working in close corporation with the Product development,
Purchasing and Manufacturing engineering organizations during all phases of the project.
You will manage general prerequisites and requirements and coordination of the SCM design &
development processes. The SCM Project Engineer takes on a broad range of initiatives, projects or prestudies that needs to be delivered or coordinated across Supply chain department and ambient areas.
The role develop, optimize, coordinate and manage supply chain for new car projects from supplier,
through manufacturing process up to delivery of finished car to the end customer, with the objective
to set a world class logistic flow.
The team
The current SCM Global Program team consists of colleagues specialized on inbound transports,
customs, packaging, in plant material flow, outbound transports and project management. Part of the team is based at Polestar HQ in Gothenburg, part in Shanghai and Chongqing in China.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You should have the ability to work with multiple discipline projects and demonstrate high project
management and supervision skills. You should also have good organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills.
Project management experience required.
English: Have good reading and writing skills, fluency in oral communication.
Software: Skilled user of Office
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Automotive background is preferred.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
