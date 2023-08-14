Supplier Quality & Development Engineer
2023-08-14
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The global supplier quality function at HVDC is expanding and in need of additional experienced Supplier Quality and Development Engineers to strengthen our international team. In this role you will be part of a team that is dedicated to implement a culture and practice of excellence throughout the entire value chain of the organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve profitability in a sustainable way.
HVDC are in a stage of rapid growth, driven by the Green Transition, and making sure its supply base is able to grow at the same pace in a sustainable way is key. As such, the supplier quality function is central to enable growth and you will be part in making this happen.
In this role you will be working closely with suppliers as well as internal stakeholders such as engineering, product owners, category managers and production/site quality. Depending on your profile, you will be working with suppliers of products, systems or contracted services. Together with the team, you will have the opportunity to make a significant positive impact to the already high quality of Hitachi Energy's HVDC solutions.
Your responsibilities
Together with category managers and product owners define and implement strategy to qualify (company and product) the supply base needed for HVDC's growth.
Take ownership of new supplier onboarding by ensuring a robust qualification process execution, while spreading quality awareness with organization and suppliers.
Actively monitor supplier quality performance, using relevant tools to identify common areas of improvement. Define and implement quality improvement plans with suppliers based on the analysis.
Manage supplier non-conformities through containment action, RCA, corrective and preventive actions. Periodically analyse historical non-conformities to identify relevant improvement plans.
Planning, Execution and Follow up of Surveillance Audits (Quality Assurance and Continuous Improvement).
Be an informal leader within the area of supplier quality, coaching suppliers as well as internal stakeholders towards an improved quality mindset.
Together with the team, identify process improvements to strengthen the supplier quality function.
The role requires travelling to suppliers for solving quality issues, quality process developments and inspection of components and products.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical or Production Engineering (Master's degree preferred).
3+ years' experience in quality roles in a multinational company.
Green Belt certification is desirable.
Experience in quality audit execution (certified quality auditor would be a plus).
Good knowledge or experience in manufacturing processes assessment.
Experience in product qualification process (PPAP or similar).
Excellent English skills.
Ability to work in cross functional and global team environments.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Demonstrated technical attitude and a passion for quality.
Solid written and verbal communication skills.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by September 10! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +4610 7380821; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107 382 912; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
