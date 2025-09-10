Supplier Quality Engineer
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Do you want to shape the future of technology with us? We are now looking for a dedicated and quality-driven Supplier Quality Engineer to join our quality team in Borås, Sweden. In this role, you will be responsible for securing supplier process capability and product quality for both new and existing products.
You will work closely with R&D during the design phase of new products and take ownership of quality assurance during the maintenance phase of released products. Your work will directly and have impact on our ability to deliver high-quality solutions to our customers.
We encourage both experienced and newly graduated engineers to apply.
What you will do:
* Ensure supplier capabilities from a technical and quality perspective.
* Act as a technical interface between R&D and manufacturing during the prototype phase.
* Drive proactive and corrective quality actions to secure product performance.
* Perform supplier assessments and follow up on improvement actions.
* Develop and maintain quality strategies, processes, and frameworks.
* Collaborate with sourcing, R&D, and supplier teams to align quality expectations.
The skills you bring:
* Bachelors or Masters in Electronics or Mechanical engineering or equivalent technical field.
* 1-5 years of experience in quality assurance or supplier quality engineering.
* Exposure to supplier assessments and evaluations.
* Familiarity with quality improvement processes and corrective actions.
* Familiarity with standards such as ISO 9001 or IATF 16949 is a merit.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
