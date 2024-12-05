Supplier Quality Engineer
The Supply Network Quality organization, belonging to Volvo Group Purchasing, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and world-class performance. We are responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts.
Our main purpose is to foster quality culture in everything we do and to sustainably develop our suppliers to world-class performance.
As an SQE, you have full end-to-end ownership of your portfolio. Your input is key to selecting the most suitable supplier for a sourcing award for a product. Your work continues throughout the project to secure a quality assured project launch. After serial production starts, you continue to follow and challenge our suppliers through continuous improvement work and zero default mindset. Risk management skills are core in all three steps: sourcing, project and running production.
In this recruitment, we will have a high focus on the mindset and personality. We are looking for someone that embraces problems and sees it as learnings and opportunities. You have the right cross-functional mindset and willingness to share ideas.
You show great interest in the quality area with a good knowledge of automotive quality standards. You are targeting customer satisfaction in your daily work while remaining structured and organized. You have an eye for details, thanks to your technical knowledge, but also have a good general understanding of the situation, being able to make risk assessments and focus on the right areas. You are an excellent communicator and a multicultural team player.
Required knowledge/experience
The job needs frequent travels (up to 3-4 times per month during certain periods)
Preferred MSc or BSc in Engineering, and >5 years of technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree)
Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as IATF 16949, VDA, APQP & PPAP
Experience from supplier quality work within automotive business
Knowledge on areas such as Plastic molding, Painting, Metal,
Good English communication skills, both orally and in writing
