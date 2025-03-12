Supplier Quality and Development Engineer to ABB Robotics
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-03-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) at ABB Robotics, you will be responsible for managing and developing supplier quality for mass production materials within our Robotics & Discrete Automation Business. You will be part of a highly skilled team of approximately 8 colleagues, working closely with production, purchasing, and R&D to improve overall quality and cost efficiency. This role offers variety and is a great opportunity to enhance your career.
You will be responsible for providing feedback to suppliers on production or customer detected issues and demand corrective actions. You will also ensure root cause analysis of supplier nonconformance, follow up and verify corrective actions. Reviewing 8D reports from suppliers is part of your daily work. We want you to drive the approval process for supplier parts in the SAP system and issue certificates to suppliers upon sample approval. Sometimes you lead improvement projects with suppliers based on quality or cost improvements. You support supplier quality related questions and work as a project team member in production and SCM projects. And participate in supplier evaluations and drive corrective action plans for PPM reduction. Perform annual audits on selected suppliers and manage the supplier's Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is also an issue that comes to you on a regular year basis. The role is based in Västerås.
ABB Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robot software, equipment, and complete application solutions. We are a trusted partner who continues to redefine robotics automation, focusing on collaborative solutions that allow humans to work safely alongside robots without the need for barriers.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree or minimum 2 years' experience in Supplier Quality Engineering or a similar field. Familiarity with motor and gears and cable and harnesses.
Knowledge of process audits and ISO 9001 and experience with PPAP, FMEA, and control plans.
Proficiency in SAP.
Experience with RCA (Root Cause Analysis), 8D, DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Implement, Control), or similar methodologies.
Strong teamwork, social competency and communication skills with fluency in Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Mats Larsson, +46 702 50 57 99, will be happy to answer your questions about the position. Union contact persons - Sveriges ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Anna Nordlund +46 761 42 01 39.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The deadline for applications is 25 March. Interviews will be held during the advertising period, the position may be filled during the advertising period.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9216086