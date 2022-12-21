Supplier Manager - Maintenance Services Emea
2022-12-21
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Within the Finance & Supplier Management, Supplier Management is the purchasing function responsible for sourcing, contracting and managing the supplier base for Tetra Pak Processing and Packaging Solutions. We are also responsible for purchasing capability growth, direct supplier management, and development of Global Purchasing Category Strategies. Supplier Management also supports all Processing Solutions & Equipment projects and installations, securing the seamless delivery of integrated offerings. The Supplier Management team ensures that we have a high performing supplier base and clear category strategies covering all Tetra Pak businesses, Packaging, Processing and Services.
This is a temporary position for 12 months. This position has a preferential location in Lund, but other locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa will be considered. Your scope will have a regional reach in EMEA with frequent interactions with global stakeholders. You will travel around 20-25% of your time.
What you will do
In the role as Supplier Manager you will work in close collaboration with our business stakeholders, our different supplier management functions and our suppliers. You will be responsible for a number of suppliers, taking an active role in the development and execution of our regional category strategy of Maintenance & Repair Services. You will execute strategic sourcing projects, support stakeholders in project delivery as well as manage supplier contracts and performance. Within your responsibilities, you will secure the achievement of KPIs related to quality, cost and delivery of the supply base.
We believe you have
The position demands a good level of commercial, relational and negotiation skills. As a person you are results oriented, self-driven and have strong communication skills. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you. You can get others to see and believe your points, and you are analytical, methodical and efficient. You can handle stress and periods of peak work. You need to have at least 3 years of experience in supplier management or supply chain management in an international global context, and you can demonstrate that you can apply innovative approaches to the supply base development. A previous experience in a Supplier Management function in the food packaging industry will be considered a plus. You hold a University degree within Engineering or Economics and have a good command in English, both written and verbal.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-01-09
To know more about the position contact Roberto Serpelloni at +39 059 89 8229.
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
