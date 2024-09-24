Studio Design Engineer - Automotive Exterior Lighting
Blue Eye AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, We are more than a product development company, we offer R&D services and high qualified engineers to contribute towards Automotive engineering development and innovations in Europe.
With offices established in Sweden, Italy, India and Mexico we are proud to stamp global footprint delivering quality products and solutions in Automotive R&D. Our promise is to provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future career development in automotive engineering industry.
We have open position for consultant role to work direct onsite as "Studio Engineer for Automotive Exterior Lighting" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
Tasks
Translating engineering requirement into design possibilities
Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design
Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas
Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering
Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
Understand and implement technical input and limitations in the design models
Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues
Arbitrate, drive and document agreements between engineering and design departments.
Set up new light concepts in Catia and optical software
Secure up-to date competence in continuity. i.e Benchmark all competitors.
Tech scouting and arranging presentations/workshops with innovation companies and suppliers within the lighting field
Be updated on existing manufacturing methods and technologies
Qualifications
Automotive design studio is Mandatory.
Very deep lamp technology, engineering, and legal requirement knowledge
Mandatory Automotive product concept and component design experience on exterior lighting.
Mandatory optical software experience (SPEOS, Lucidshape, Light tools)
Complete understanding of vehicle development process.
Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
Technical university or equivalent, +15 years solid working experience from automotive industry is required.
Extensive automotive lamp concept engineering experience with an appreciation for aesthetic challenges. Experience working in an automotive design studio is Mandatory.
An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements and lead times.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to assessment & skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/14". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
8918941