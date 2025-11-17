Student guide MAX IV, spring 2026
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The Communications Group at MAX IV is responsible for supporting both internal and external communication with tasks such as news reporting, social media presence, newsletters, maintenance and development of maxiv.
se, and outreach to schools and the public.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for students who would like to be part of our student employee team and help us guide visitors and present our facility. MAX IV Laboratory welcomes many visitors every year and offers guided tours for companies, organizations, students and the general public. Our student guides help our guests understand and be inspired by the important research that takes place at MAX IV. This is a part-time position (20%).
To qualify for this position you need to be a full time student, having fulfilled at least 60hp and you have not started doctoral studies. The student contract follows the academic term and can be used for a maximum of four terms in total.
Your main work tasks will be
Giving tours of the MAX IV facility for visitors, assisting with public facing events such as our Open Day, and supporting administrative tasks related to visits and communications. Visitors range from high school students to political figures and business leaders, so guides should be comfortable speaking to different audiences.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Experience as a guide at MAX IV, another synchrotron, or a scientific or cultural institution is preferred.
- A previous knowledge of synchrotrons as part of your education or have done a project at a synchrotron. If not, we require students with a great interest in our facility and a willingness to learn.
Below are seen as merits
- Public speaking and teaching skills are a strong plus.
- Bilingual candidates (Swedish/English) encouraged as tours are given in both languages.
As a person you are curious, motivated and reliable. You are passionate about inspiring others to discover science.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV family, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
