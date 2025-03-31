Student Engineer
Sensrad AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sensrad AB i Göteborg
At Sensrad we build and develop one of the world's most advanced radar sensors. Our sensor provides measurements of its surroundings containing thousands of four-dimensional detections in each frame, delivering a much more complete description of the environment than any of our competitors manage to do. This, in combination with the fact that radar works in any weather and light condition, has sparked great interest among customers. We supply a variety of verticals ranging from heavy vehicles and drones to static installations surveilling high-value infrastructure and intelligent traffic management. Today, we have customers in all of these areas located all over the world.
Currently, we are looking for a student engineer who can assist in various tasks within the organization. You will work alongside professionals in a broad range of fields, from data collection and technical analysis and verification to array calibration and production.
At Sensrad we value autonomy, responsibility, and a willingness to learn.
In return, we promise you an interesting opportunity to develop the next-generation radar sensor to drive the world toward a safer and more autonomous future.
What You'll Do - Collaborate on various engineering tasks-from algorithm verification to sensor calibration-to help refine our next-generation radar systems.
• Support data collection initiatives and apply analytics to improve radar performance.
• Contribute to maintaining and optimizing workflows (e.g., with Python, C++, Docker, Git, or Linux).
Who You Are
• A current engineering student within Electrical Engineering, Automation and Mechatronics, Engineering Physics, Engineering Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Familiarity with any of the following is highly valued: Python, C++, Docker, Git and Linux.
• Responsible and professional in your approach.
• Structured, analytical, and detail-oriented.
• Driven, self-motivated, and eager to learn.
• A positive person with strong interpersonal and communication skills.
What We Offer
• Hands-on experience in cutting-edge radar technology for applications in autonomous systems and beyond.
• A flexible environment where you can shape your role based on your availability, skills and interests.
• The chance to learn, grow, and have fun while making a genuine impact on the future of safe and autonomous mobility.
If you're ready to take on new challenges and want to help develop the world's next-generation radar sensor, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and be part of Sensrad and the radar revolution. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sensrad AB
(org.nr 559389-8769), https://www.sensrad.com Arbetsplats
Sensrad Jobbnummer
9256575