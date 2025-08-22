Student assistants within Mechanical Engineering
2025-08-22
We are looking for up to two student assistants within research for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology, Unit for Mechanical and Civil Engineering.
Background
The Unit for Mechanical and Civil Engineering has been actively working on the development of scientific research in computational solid mechanics in recent years. One of the lines of research that has been developed at the Unit is the proposal and computational implementation of novel formulations for the conceptual design of mechanical components and structures via topology optimization.
One of the ongoing projects consists of the development of a computational code for topology optimization of continuum structures considering transient dynamic loading via explicit finite element analysis, which Associate Senior Lecturer Gustavo Assis da Silva is conducting. Part of this project is the development and validation of a finite element analysis code to solve structural problems via explicit dynamic analysis. The student assistant/s will play a role in this part of the research, working under Gustavo's supervision.
Duties and responsibilities
The student assistant/s will work on validating the computational code for explicit dynamic analysis developed at the Unit by direct comparison of the code with Ansys Workbench. To this end, the student assistant/s will propose and solve two-dimensional dynamic structural problems using both Ansys Workbench and the code developed at the Unit.
Qualifications
To qualify for appointment as a student research assistant, you need to be admitted to a first- or second-cycle course or study programme (bachelor's or master's level). We also expect you to have taken the Strength of Materials course. You should be familiar with Ansys Workbench.
The person we are looking for has, during their studies, demonstrated an interest in education- and student-related matters. We attach great importance to your personal qualities, such as the ability to work independently, that you have strong teamwork skills, are service minded and can prioritise among tasks.
Information
This is a part-time position (25 %) for up to 2.4 months, or if only one student assistant is hired, up to 4.8 months. At Örebro University, salary is determined in accordance with our local collective agreement.
For questions regarding the project, please contact Gustavo Assis da Silva, e-mail: gustavo.assis-da-silva@oru.se
. For more information about the position, contact Head of Unit Anders Lindén 019-30 22 04, email: anders.linden@oru.se
, or Deputy Head of Unit Jens Ekengren, 019-30 33 25, email: jens.ekengren@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter explaining in brief why you are applying for this position
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Ladok transcript listing your completed courses
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2025-09-10. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
