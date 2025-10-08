Student Assistant/Activity Leader
2025-10-08
About this vacancy
Student Assistant/Activity Leader
Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad is looking for 2 Activity leaders. You should be fluent in Swedish and English, and you should be able to support and activate students. One of your strengths is flexibility and finding creative solutions to work with and support students. While previous experience in a similar role is not a requirement, candidates who can demonstrate the ability to work proactively and independently are preferred. The Ideal person will also be organized and a good communicator. All students use laptops, so good computer skills are an advantage.
If you are ready to be challenged and work in a dynamic team, then this role is for you and we want to hear from you! Please reply to applications.karlstad@engelska.sewi
th a CV and cover letter and mark your email with "Activity Leader" in the email heading box.
Utdrag från polisregistret är obligatoriskt.
Intervjuer kommer att ske löpande och tjänsterna kan komma att tillsättas före ansökningsdatum.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndighetenand from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
