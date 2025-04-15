Strategic Purchaser wanted!
Perido AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have at least three years of experience as a purchaser? Are you looking for a dynamic and challenging role where you'll have the opportunity for personal growth and to develop your skills? Then keep reading!
About the position
At Perido, we are looking for a Strategic Purchaser for our client - a global giant in the automotive industry. The office is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks:
• Lead and carry out daily purchasing activities
• Ensure supplier performance in terms of quality and delivery
• Drive cost optimization and efficiency within your area of responsibility
• Implement business plans for both segments and suppliers in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders
• Be responsible for procurement and sourcing related to new projects
• Work with a wide range of components and commodities
Your characteristics
We believe that you are a communicative person who enjoys working in a role that involves multiple points of contact and maintaining strong relationships with various suppliers. You are goal-oriented, structured, and efficient, and you make sure tasks are completed on time. You have the ability to drive change, are flexible, and possess excellent communication skills.
Does this sound like you? Then we think you should submit your application today!
Qualifications:
At least 3 years of experience in purchasing
Strong ability to work cross-functionally and build solid relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
Experience in project work and driving business-related initiatives
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Previous experience in purchasing within the automotive industry is highly meritorious
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consultancy assignment until 2025-12-31. Start date: 2025-05-05.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35222 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35222". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387) Jobbnummer
9287860