Strategic Purchaser to Humphree
2022-12-16
Humphree was founded by a team of hydrodynamic engineers and marine engineers, active in the field of high-speed marine propulsion and ship hydrodynamics since the early 1990s.The company was established in Sweden 2002 with the mission to provide and develop innovative products and services to the market. Packaging our knowhow in hydrodynamics, electronics, and digital control onto products easy to use and install. We are 100% committed to delivering products and services that outperform all others. Our commitment enables boat builders to stay ahead of their competition. Curious about what we do? Read more at: www.humphree.com"
Here is an exciting opportunity to be part of Humphrees purchasing team. Are you a procurement professional who is seasoned within tactical or strategic purchasing in an industrial or production environment? We are looking for you, apply today!
Humphree is an entrepreneurial company in the marine industry. We develop industry leading trim and stabilization systems for motor vessels. Our interceptors and fins contribute to lower fuel consumption, and thus reduced environmental impact, while improving the comfort for people onboard. Our market is global, and our products are mounted on some of the worlds most advanced ships. All our departments are represented in new, operationally adapted premises in Gothenburg. Here you can follow our stabilization systems from the design stage, through prototype and testing to final production, all within walking distance from your desk. We have a close collaboration between the departments and our products span several technology areas.
For a long time, Humphree has proudly delivered first class products and services at a high pace. We have no intention of stopping and are working on several industry-changing projects. Our business is growing and so is our demand for the right people. We are now looking for a Stategic Purchaser to join our team.
About the role
As a Strategic Purchaser your main responsibilities is to keep the balance between maintaining existing and developing new suppliers to ensure the delivery of the certain products to our projects. You will make sure that they have valid contracts, cooperate with the department of Supplier Quality Engineer to approve new suppliers and comprehend when to negotiate the prices - as well as maintaining a good relationship and the quality of the products.
Who are you?
You have multiple years of experience in purchasing on a tactical or strategic level. A technical bachelor's degree or having achieved this level through work experience in Sourcing, Supply Management or Logistics.
You are a team player with lots of initiatives, who feels comfortable in the driver's seat and knows to adjust to different situations with a healthy portion of self-confidence. To solve problems, you can think and act fast, and keep things as simple as possible. You don't need guidance to spot situations that require your attention, or to see improvements.
We work in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, therefore it is a strong advantage if you master that business system. You have excellent communication skills in English, orally and written. We also require a drivers license.
If you enjoy working in a group, have good collaboration skills and are service oriented, you will fit in well with us. At the same time, you need to be able to work independently, solve daily problems and be structured. Your way of working is advantageously methodical and systematic, and we want to be able to feel secure that you are thorough in what you undertake. If you are also interested in driving development and improvement of both you and our processes, we will be a great fit together.
Contact
In this recruitment process Humphree collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Felicia Löw, +46(0)731-489 887, felicia.low@mpyascitech.com
Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com.
Curious about Humphree and the position? Maybe want to learn more about "The Humphree Way" and our values; We are collaborating as one, We are passionately Curious and We are in partnership with our clients? Welcome to contact us!
