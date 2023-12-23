Store Worker
Kashmir Crown AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Jönköping
2023-12-23
MYway Express is an existing centrally located Convenience and Asian Grocery Store in Jönköping Juneporten Centrum.The Store has been owned and operated by Kashmir Crown AB (559338-5569). We are also a franchisee / a part of the Sweden's largest franchise network "MYWAY".
We are going to expand the business; the plan is to put more variety of Grocery and sell at the wholesale and retail as per huge demand of local customers, Moreover, many travelers, tourists, workers and students who come to experience Asian food and spices through an impressive variety of high-quality products from around the world.
We believe, it will give the MYway Express Store a competitive advantage with local shoppers over other local stores that do not offer these products.
Employee's responsibilities are:
Provide service to our store customers.
Maintain and manage displays and cleaning of the Asian grocery section.
Assist the front-end cashiers when needed.
Requirements/Qualifications/Work Experience:
Must have good command of the Urdu, Punjabi and English language.
Minimum education level intermediate.
1-2 years grocery store wholesale and retail experience.
Excellent customer service and communication skills.
Ability to learn and acquire overall store and product knowledge. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-05
E-post: info@mywayexpress.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kashmir Crown AB
Västra Storgatan 16
JÖNKÖPING
