Technical Function & Subsystem Developer Infotainment
Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Tierp Visa alla elektronikjobb i Tierp
2023-12-23
, Älvkarleby
, Östhammar
, Gävle
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Tierp
, Stockholm
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
Technical Function & Subsystem Developer within Infotainment.
• Definition of functional realization as well as subsystem/system requirements and potential signal interfaces.
• Requirements E.g.:
o Define function in deep level for implementation.
o ISO 26262 functional safety requirements
o GDPR
o Align with legal requirements.
o Target levels/Performance
• Support and perform functional verification.
o Review verification method(s) for system requirement, Design Verification Method
(DVM).
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g., degrees, years of experience, competencies needed.
• Good knowledge and experience from European market is mandatory.
• Good understanding on Infotainment & Connectivity domain functions
• System requirements design experience within Automotive supplier and/or automotive OEM industry.
• GDPR
• Signal database knowledge
• SystemWeaver knowledge
Personal attributes
• We are looking for an individual who can manage tasks independent and drive issues with energy, be transparent in reporting status of the area, and manage cross functional contacts as required.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
SystemWeaver Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 TIERP Jobbnummer
8353136