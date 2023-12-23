Software Verification Engineer for Body Electronics
Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
As a test engineer, you are responsible for the verification of Body Sub systems and functions at Base Function Verification Team. Working closely together with the Company's design teams.
• Executing/Preform Sub system and Function testing of Body Electronics.
• Develop test methods for area and incorporate specification requirement to develop testing.
• Develop automatic test approaches.
• Collaboration with colleges in China in Body Electronic design and testing areas.
• You will be reporting to the Body Electronics System Test Leader and be a part of the Base
Function Verification Team at The Company in Sweden.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
• 3 years' experience of verification of automotive environment.
• Test engineer that has good knowledge of Vector tools and communication of (CAN, LIN, FlexRay).
• Experience of automotive test in vehicles and knowledge in writing DVMs (Design verification methods).
• Python skill is required for test automation design.
• Swedish driver's license
Personal attributes
• Ability to drive, motivate and convince.
• Everyone in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8353153