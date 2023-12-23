Group Risk Data Platform developer to Swedbank
2023-12-23
Are you a skilled data warehouse developer with a passion for creating innovative solutions? Are you ready to embark on a unique journey with Swedbank's new Group Risk Data Management team? You will be surrounded by highly experienced and qualified architects, developers and business analysts who together will build a revolutionary data platform to fulfil Swedbank data needs for reporting, analysis, and risk modelling. This platform will consolidate data from various data warehouses and data lakes to create a user-friendly, comprehensive solution.
In Group Risk Data Management in Swedbank you have the opportunity to work in a newly formed team with highly skilled data analysts and developers, with a high focus on delivery. You will be working with several different tools and technologies, including cloud native environments.
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Maria Löfgren, your future manager
You are offered
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
Work tasks
• Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand data requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
• Contribute to data modelling efforts to ensure efficient data structuring and access.
• Integrate data from diverse sources, including data warehouses and data lakes.
• Create and optimise data pipelines for smooth data flow and accessibility.
• Ensure data quality, accuracy, and security throughout the platform.
• A relevant university degree.
• 2+ years as a Data Warehouse Developer with a strong knowledge of SQL.
• Proficiency in a variety of ETL tools.
• Understanding of data modelling concepts and practices. (Data Vault experience is meriting.)
We expect you to have:
• A deep passion for data management and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.
• An eye for details and a willingness to learn.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
• Strong communication skills to interact with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
