Store Manager Zara Väla
2023-07-13
ZARA
Store manager Väla
Substitution position 1 year
Our Store Manager are directly responsible for the success of your store. Their strong leadership skills and retail experience will set the example for their team while performing various tasks related to customer service, human resources, processes, sales & stock management and Loss prevention.
Responsibilities:
Customer Service: Provides highest level of care to customers.
Commercial tasks: Consistently ensures the floor is fully stocked with merchandised according to standards and reports. Support Visual commercial team in the store.
Sales & Stock Management: Budget responsibility, ensures stockroom organization and delivery process according to the standards, ensure that all store processes are done correctly and within productivity standards.
Loss Prevention Works closely with Loss prevention department to meet shrinkage goals, oversees store inventories and ensures the highest level of accuracy when doing so
Human Resources: Ensures the proper training for all staff and recognizes potential candidates for promotion Recruits, interviews, develops and maintains a strong team members. Ensures that all HR procedures are followed (payroll, store coverage, budgeted hours, training).
General service: Organizes all tasks relating to general services (maintenance, store orders, heating/cooling, music).
Health and safety ; Ensure positive work environment, follows H&S routines, follows all Zara company policies and procedures focusing on the Zara management principles.
Requirements:
• Ability to multi-task in a fast paced setting
• Interest in fashion and current season trends as they apply to the market
• Excellent communication skills
• Detail oriented and organized nature
• Prioritizes tasks to maximize efficiency of team
• Takes initiative to accomplish all set goals
• Great customer service skills
• Leads and motivates team by setting the example
• Desire for career growth within the company
• Minimum of 1 year retail management experience
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply no later than 22.07.23.
Looking forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-22
E-post: hrscandinavia@inditex.com Omfattning
Arbetsgivare ITX Sverige AB
(org.nr 556569-8577), http://www.inditexcareers.com
254 69 ÖDÅKRA Arbetsplats
Zara Väla, Helsingborg Jobbnummer
7962379