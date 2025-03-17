Statistician - Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a curious and enthusiastic Statistician? Would you like to join us on our journey where your contributions will have a profound impact on R&D using the latest statistical methods? If yes, we have the position for you!
We see you as our new Statistician in our Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology department based at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. The team you will join is built up of statisticians, bioinformaticians, machine learning specialists and image analysts. In this position you will be a part of our Discovery Sciences function that applies deep technical expertise in specialist technologies to support the delivery of targets and molecules to the early AstraZeneca pipeline.
As a dedicated BioPharmaceuticals R&D organisation, we accelerate promising early-stage assets and lifecycle management programmes. From discovery to late-stage development, we always follow and push the boundaries of science. At AstraZeneca, we're also committed to being a Great Place to Work and there is no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
What you will do:
You will get the opportunity to apply your statistical knowledge to collaborate with researchers in a variety of project teams. To be successful in this you have a problem-solving attitude and a perceptive approach.
We will rely on you to:
*
Identify and deliver solutions for addressing key biological questions by using statistics
*
Apply your knowledge of quality by design and or design of experiments to developing cellular based assays and standardizing screens
*
Build and internalize appropriate algorithms and techniques to answer biological questions
*
Develop and implement statistical learning models
*
Expand knowledge of quantitative biology capabilities across R&D
*
Engage with external collaborators via publications and presentations
Essential requirements:
We believe that your focus is set on solving challenging problems through partnerships. You are a specialist in your field and you know that the best results are achieved by utilizing the strengths of every individual.
*
Excellent interpersonal skills, especially when communicating statistical concepts to non-statisticians
*
Expert in quality by design and or design of experiments
*
Strong understanding of statistical theories and methods in at least two of these areas:
• experimental design,
• linear/nonlinear models,
• Bayesian methods,
• and statistical learning/artificial intelligence
*
Programming experience with tools such as R, Shiny, Julia, Stan or similar.
*
PhD in statistics, mathematics, data science or similar
Desirable requirements:
*
Experience in CMC-related statistical applications, such as assay validation, process development, and quality control
*
Proficiency in JMP or similar software
*
Experience of working in a non-clinical statistics team in an industry setting
The successful candidate has the ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment. You enjoy teamwork, have a collaborative nature and will be an encouraging colleague to all.
Why AstraZeneca Gothenburg?
This is an onsite position, placed at our spectacular campus in Gothenburg which is one of AstraZeneca's strategic science centers. The site is home to over 3,000 employees, from 70 different nationalities. The Gothenburg site includes the complete range of functions, and as such offers plenty of development opportunities for a wide range of professionals. The site itself is designed with collaboration in mind: from the Coffee Lab to the gym, we have built a series of environments where innovation can happen.
If this sounds like the position and place for you - apply today!
We look forward to receive your application, but no later than April 4, 2025. The interview process will be ongoing, do not hesitate to apply early. For more information about the position please contact the hiring manager Natalie van Zuydam, natalie.vanzuydam@astrazeneca.com
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
AstraZeneca R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-222233". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9227610