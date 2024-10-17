Staff Engineer
At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Join Our Visualization Team: Shaping the Future of Digital Car Experiences
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable and convenient mobility.
We are looking for a talented and motivated staff engineer to join our Visualization area within the platform cluster. Our team plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality car visualizations across various platforms, including the car configurator, website, marketing materials, and more. We achieve this by developing and maintaining cutting-edge web services and tools that empower 3D artists and market experts to configure and render digital car images, alongside APIs that enable seamless integration for teams across the organization.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history! This position is located out of our office in Gothenburg.
What You'll Do
* Drive Technical Excellence: Lead and inspire across the visualization domain and collaborate with neighboring teams to push boundaries and achieve our product vision.
* Shape Our Future: Contribute to the overarching product strategy, offering technical guidance and insights to senior leadership.
* Build the Future: Architect, design, develop, and operate the systems that power car visualizations at Volvo Cars and beyond.
* Set Strategic Direction: Be the expert in your field, providing strategic leadership and direction within the organization.
* Mentor and Inspire: Act as a mentor and role model, fostering growth and development among senior engineers and leaders.
* Champion Engineering Best Practices: Promote sound engineering principles while driving our technical strategy and roadmaps.
* Lead by Example: Be an active and inspiring leader within the company-wide engineering community.
* Never Stop Learning: Demonstrate an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and continuous self-improvement.
* Share Your Expertise: Elevate others by sharing your knowledge-organize lunch-and-learns, publish your thoughts on blogs, represent Volvo Cars at conferences and meetups, and more.
What You'll Bring
* Proven Technical Leadership: Extensive experience as a technical leader in a large organization, with a history of guiding teams through significant transformations.
* Hands-On Expertise: Solid experience as a Senior Software Engineer in an agile environment, particularly with .NET Core, C#, and Azure-and a continued passion for coding when time allows.
* Collaborative Spirit: A collaborative mindset, eager to work closely with engineering, product, and UX leaders to create exceptional products.
* Growth Mindset: A strong advocate for continuous learning and growth, both for yourself and those around you.
* Mentorship Passion: A genuine passion for mentoring and supporting fellow engineers and teams, helping them reach their full potential.
* Commitment to Quality: A deep understanding of the importance of scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound solutions, with a dedication to delivering high-quality code.
* Adaptability and Judgement: The ability to navigate ambiguity with confidence and make sound decisions when needed.
* Empathetic Leadership: A compassionate approach to leadership, adapting your style to meet the unique needs of individuals and situations.
* Inclusive Culture: A commitment to fostering a fun, inclusive, and welcoming environment for everyone on the team.
Bonus Skills
3D Enthusiast: A background or interest in 3D rendering or a similar domain is a plus. Ersättning
