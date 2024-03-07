Ssab - Life Cycle Analysis (lca) Specialist
2024-03-07
Join SSAB Europe's sustainability data team and be a part of our journey towards a fossil-free operations and products! If you are or want to become as an expert on LCA calculation and modeling, we welcome you to apply.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
In this position you will support SSAB Europe's sustainability agenda by creating, updating and developing the product LCA models and be important part of future EPD projects. This role includes product LCA calculation from EPDs to customer needs concerning current and future products. You will work in close co-operation with the sustainability team, production and R&D. You will be provided with the full support of our team to succeed in your work.
Your location will be in Helsinki, Hämeenlinna, Borlänge, Luleå, Raahe or Stockholm, but some parts of the work can be done remotely.
Main responsibilities
Support SSAB Europe's sustainability agenda.
Create, update and further develop LCA models for SSAB Europe's products.
Calculate product LCA values based on need from EPDs, strategy or customer needs.
Participate evaluating raw material supplier LCA data.
Support in production data collection used for LCA calculation.
About You
You have a University degree e.g. in environmental engineering.
You have few years' experiences from LCA modeling and calculation
You have competence in using LCA software.
You are analytical & have data modelling skills.
You are fluent in English and willing to share the information with the team.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Medflyttarservice - Rekryteringslots Dalarna
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact the recruiting manager Kaisa Ahvonen via mail - kaisa.ahvonen@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00.
Word from your future manager
"SSAB's strategy is strongly based on sustainability. And it is not only strategy - huge investments are planned and coming. Due to this, we want to strengthen our own expertise in the LCA calculation of products, which plays an important role as we move towards fossil-free steels.
Me and my recently established team are on an exciting journey - creating new knowledge for SSAB that really makes a difference! Join SSAB Europe's sustainability team with an enthusiastic open atmosphere and opportunities to learn a lot."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
