Sr Scientist NMR spectroscopy
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-03
Are you a scientist with expertise in, and passion for, the application of NMR to understand and determine the dynamics and structure of therapeutically relevant target proteins? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact and expand the use of NMR in drug discovery projects whilst being presented with a professional development opportunity within a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca has a challenge for you!
About the position
AstraZeneca is committed to the development of next generation innovative medicines and is focused on expanding the use of small molecules to treat dyslipidaemia and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company currently exploits new avenues for lowering LDL cholesterol in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease in order to provide additional disease treatment opportunities. To help us with this we are looking for a scientist with passion, expertise and experience to join our Mechanistic and Structural Biology Department (MSB) as a lab-based Senior Scientist on a one-year contract basis within the Biophysics group in Gothenburg, which is part of the global Discovery Sciences area in AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals organisation.
The MSB department has leading capabilities in biophysics, crystallography, cryo-EM, enzymology and cellular pharmacology. The Biophysics team has specific expertise in molecular biophysics methods, including SPR, NMR, ITC, DSF, HDX-MS, nMS and single molecule approaches. We apply biophysics across a range of different modalities to support drug discovery from target validation to drug candidate.
Responsibilities
You will have a high level of control and influence over the project, allowing you to shape its direction and outcomes significantly. Additionally, you will have ample opportunities to learn new technical skills and develop leadership abilities. Our collaborative and innovative work environment enables you to work alongside scientists and postdocs from various disciplines, both within and across the global AstraZeneca community. This role offers a unique opportunity for professional development in an industrial setting, providing you with a valuable experience and additional skills and helping you build a strong foundation for your future endeavours.
You will be responsible for designing and implementing advanced pulse sequences for solution-state NMR, tailored to our specific research needs. You will perform intricate NMR experiments aimed at the assignment and structural determination of proteins, ensuring precise and accurate data collection. Your expertise will be crucial in analyzing NMR data, interpreting results, and integrating these findings with other research data to provide comprehensive insights into the drug mechanism of action. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, contributing to the synthesis of NMR findings with the broader research objectives of this project. Additionally, you will stay abreast of the latest advancements in NMR spectroscopy and protein structure determination, continuously applying this knowledge to enhance our research capabilities.
Your findings will not only support the ongoing project but will also constitute an important part of our publication strategy, aiming for high-impact journal publications. You will document and present your results in both internal and external meetings, playing a vital role in driving our scientific endeavors forward.
Finally, to be successful in this role we see that you have good social and communication skills, are collaborative and a strong team player. You should also be able to work independently and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude.
Your profile
• Ph.D. or equivalent in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or a related field with a focus on NMR spectroscopy.
• Proven experience in pulse sequence development and application for solution-state NMR.
• Demonstrated expertise in the assignment and determination of protein structures using NMR.
• Proficient in NMR data analysis software and tools and demonstrated ability to communicate data interpretation clearly.
• Familiarity in the general application of biophysical methods for the study of molecular interactions.
• Proven reputation gained through an excellent track record of publications and/or conference presentations.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement for one year at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. Start day depends on when it is suitable for the candidate. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
