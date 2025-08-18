Sr Scientist - Physiologically Based Biopharmaceutics Modelling
2025-08-18
At AstraZeneca, we unlock the power of what science can do. Empowered to explore, every day we work towards our ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. With an unwavering belief in following the science we unleash our curiosity, investing in key areas, harnessing innovative technologies and taking smart risks. Help to shape the future of healthcare as we take our pipeline from strength to strength!
Business area
To meet patients' needs, AstraZeneca recognises the opportunity to apply a diverse range of new modality technologies to design novel therapeutics. This is exemplified by the increased number of new modalities entering clinical development. The Global Product Development (GPD) department has accountability for developing the pipeline of both new modality projects and traditional synthetic molecules and covers oral, parenteral and pulmonary delivery routes. It also hosts specialised Biopharmaceutics capabilities that support the whole late-stage synthetic portfolio.
GPD sits within the Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) function. PT&D are the bridge which turns brilliant science into effective medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering the active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new and existing medicines that help millions of people.
The role
We are looking for a specialist in Physiologically Based Biopharmaceutics Models (PBBM) to join our biopharmaceutics group in Global Product Development, at the Senior Scientist level. The role can be based at either of our sites in Gothenburg, Sweden or Macclesfield, UK.
In GPD, you will be a key member of a group responsible for generating deep Biopharmaceutics understanding of drug products including conventional dosage forms, enabling formulations, nanomedicines and advanced drug delivery technologies across oral, parenteral and pulmonary delivery routes. We will rely on you to provide expertise in PBBM in order to build mechanistic understanding of drug product performance, influence product design and predict bridging study outcomes. The resulting insights will be used to guide product development teams from the early clinical phase through commercial filings and beyond to marketed products.
You will work collaboratively across boundaries at a global level to achieve these goals with team members from multiple skill areas (e.g. analytical, material science, engineering, formulation, packing and devices, clinical, supply chain and many more).
Typical responsibilities for the successful applicant will include:
* Development, validation and application of Physiologically Based Biopharmaceutics Models and other in-silico data packages to required quality and time.
* Ensuring design and development of robust products and manufacturing processes as well as support bridging and control strategies, marketing applications and downstream commercialisation activities.
* Building, documenting and clearly communicating Biopharmaceutics knowledge for assigned drug products.
* Working effectively with colleagues across Product Development, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Operations to ensure the successful delivery of drug projects spanning all phases of development, representing the biopharmaceutics skill area in project teams.
* Authoring of regulatory documentation to support clinical trial and marketing applications and ensure continued and safe access of our products to patients.
* Collaborating within the skill area to develop Biopharmaceutics technology strategies and deliver capability build activities.
* Providing technical supervision and mentoring to peers and students.
* Driving innovation, securing intellectual property and enhancing AstraZeneca's scientific reputation by publishing high calibre research and engaging in external collaborations.
Essential requirements
* Degree, preferable PhD, in a relevant subject leading to industrial or academic experience of applying Biopharmaceutics knowledge to pharmaceutical problems.
* Expert in using Physiologically based Biopharmaceutics Modelling (PBBM) software, e.g. GastroPlus, Simcyp or PK-Sim to support formulation development.
* Strong modelling skills and a proven track record of generating impactful in-silico data.
* Good understanding of the relationship between in-vitro drug product properties and in-vivo pharmacokinetic performance, ideally with knowledge of the link to control strategy development.
* Strong collaborative working and communication skills, including the ability to work effectively with colleagues from diverse backgrounds and skill areas.
* Excellent organisational and planning skills with a track record of delivering to the agreed time and quality.
Depending on the ability and experience of the successful applicant, coaching and training will be provided to ensure optimal delivery against the role.
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work, where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and fuel your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. We have an inclusive culture that fosters diversity and collaboration and are committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Excellent!
Please apply with your CV and cover letter in one document, clearly stating your Biopharmaceutics knowledge.
