Sr. R&D Project Engineer
2024-07-26
NKT is looking for a Mechanical Project Engineer who can contribute to NKT keeping its role as a world leading manufacturer of high voltage cable. Are you interested in an engineering role where you can apply your theoretical knowledge in practice?
As a Mechanical Project Engineer you will work both with design investigations, but also work closely with our production and testing team seeing your ideas come into practice.Do you want to make the world greener, get the chance to develop your engineering skills and cooperate with others? This might be the position for you!
Analytical and inquisitive problem solver with good communication skills to develop future cable systems
In this role you be a part of R&D projects developing future cable systems with a special focus on mechanical design & quality analysis of the designs related to cable accessories & our future lead-free/dynamic cable systems.Your main tasks will be to act as a technical interface supporting R&D projects with your experience and expertise in mechanical design requirements and improvements related to the cables & accessories. This includes supporting the projects in the identifying improvement areas, defining test protocol for small scale and full scale testing, ensure industrialization, setting requirements towards other interfaces and ensuring they are delivered. The work also includes doing laboratory testing as well as evaluating test data and simulation results, as applicable.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden. You will be working close with production as well as collaboration with experts within different areas across several sites within NKT.
Collaborative engineer with metal experience
You work well in a role where you effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals as well as being able to work independently. You enjoy and are good at analyzing data. You also have the ability to deliver additional conclusions and recommendations. To succeed, it is also important that you can convert your technical ideas and conclusions as well as tailor your communication to your audience.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Master's degree with specialization in Mechanical Engineering or similar.
* Experience working with mechanical design, exposure to small scale & full scale testing.
* Experience of working HV cables and related products is highly beneficial.
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish.
Contribute to our growth journey and our green agenda
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.In Karlskrona, NKT has a innovative manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
"As a leader I am fostering my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while fostering a great collaboration spirit. I look forward working with you!"
Santhosh BVMP, Hiring Manager
We will review applications after the summer. Last the of apply is 31th of August. Please note that personality tests and extracts of criminal records will be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP, Santhosh.bvmp@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to our HR business partner, Alice Jerlmark, Alice.Jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 07 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
