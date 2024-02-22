Sr Project Manager Production and Site Responsible Engineer
2024-02-22
Since 1792, we've been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people's lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance the fabric of everyday life. Because we believe every surface is an opportunity. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering and long-established paints company that's dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today - while creating an even better tomorrow. Let's paint the future together.
Are you passionate about Paint, People and Project Management? Can you bring a positive attitude and an ambitious mindset to lead and influence by continuous improvement? Would you like to work with dedicated colleagues in one of the world's leading paint and coatings companies? We are now looking for our Senior Project Manager Production & Site Responsible Engineer (SRE) to AkzoNobel's site just outside Malmö.
Malmo site is one of the largest manufacturing sites in AkzoNobel and is a key player in the European Supply Chain. It is a multi-BU, multi-functional site offering opportunities for exposure to both the Industrial Coatings and Decorative Paints businesses.
What can AkzoNobel offer you?
At AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to be the leader in our industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces and we work actively together with our employees to make them thrive and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This has resulted in that we have been appointed one of Sweden's Karriärföretag and received Top Employer certification 2024. We offer you an international working environment where you take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizon and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome!
What you will do?
In the role as Senior Project Manager Production & SRE you will support and supervise capex plan for machine/equipment within manufacture & Industrial Excellence. You will further review and identify risks of site and then develop capitalized projects to resolve potential issues. Manages capex plan on behalf of Site Operations and delivers project studies, pre-projects and capital project at quality, in time and within budget.
The SRE is responsible for applying AkzoNobel policies, guidelines, processes, methodologies, working methods and systems for ensuring that the requirements of the HSE&S Procedure 6 are complied with, this role also encompasses the role of PSM Champion. Your tasks are:
• As a project manager performs and oversees project management and engineering of capital and expense projects including scope development, safety reviews, equipment specifications, quotation of equipment, bid package development-quoting for installations, field supervision of construction, cost control, commissioning, and project closure.
• Ensures that site maintenance operations are planned in accordance with timing, quality, and costs objectives.
• Together with Site Management Team develop and manages the Site Master Plan & Industrial Excellence projects and convert ideas into technical solutions as well as capex proposals.
• Secures reliability and availability of installation of capex projects through establishing appropriate preventive maintenance and inspection plans that satisfy regulatory and business needs.
• Collaborate in managing and scale up the manufacturing implementation of new products on site in line with the New Product Introduction Procedures (Stage Gate Process) in case technical solutions are needed.
• Performs and oversees project management and engineering of capital and expense projects including scope development, safety reviews, equipment specifications, quotation of equipment, bid package development-quoting for installations, field supervision of construction, cost control, commissioning, and project closure.
• Is familiar and complies with all the applicable corporate as well as HSE and Product Safety standards.
• The Site Responsible Engineer is also responsible for legal compliance to Legionella Regulations, Pressure Regulations, LOLER Regulations and various other Mandatory Regulatory requirements.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. You will report directly to the Production Manager on site.
Who you are?
To be successful in this position we believe that you have customer awareness and focus. You are a good team player with networking skills and the ability to communicate on all levels in the organization. You are able to drive change and improvements with high engagement in the organization and have the ability to prioritise multiple tasks. We believe you enjoy working in high pace in a changing environment.
We also see that you have following qualifications:
• 10+ years working experience on industry area and rich experience on maintenance and engineering projects.
• Familiar with lean manufacturing or continuous improvement, six sigma backgrounds will be the plus.
• College graduation or above in chemical industry area.
• Hazard Study Leader
• Fluent English in both verbal and writing.
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
For further information about the role and recruitment process, please contact, Christina Borin, Nordics Talent Acquisition Manager, christina.borin@akzonobel.com
