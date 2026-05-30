Specialist Infrastructure
Experis AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2026-05-30
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Skellefteå
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you enthusiastic about IT infrastructure and eager to continue your journey in a global industrial company? Boliden is seeking an IT-Infrastructure Specialist to join our IT-Services team. Maybe you already have several years of experience in IT-infrastructure, or you might be early in your career and want to develop into a specialist role.
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
In this position, you will contribute to the delivery and development of group-wide IT services that are crucial to Boliden's operations. We offer a supportive environment where you'll learn from experienced colleagues, with flexibility to explore all disciplines of IT-infrastructure. You'll receive hands-on guidance and opportunities for professional growth as you gain confidence and experience in the field. This is a full-time, permanent position based in Boliden, with occasional travel.
Who you will work with
You will join a dedicated team of IT-infrastructure specialists, collaborating with all possible stakeholders within IT and the business. Working closely with external experts is a part of the assignment.
What you will do
Work with daily operations of IT-infrastructure on-premise and in the cloud
Work with automation and policies for infrastructure resources
Manage consumption, growth and cost of infrastructure services
Participate in activities to improve security, performance, and reliability
Work closely with internal customers and external suppliers
Participate in projects where you bring your expertise
What you bring
A strong interest and motivation to learn, adapt, and develop new skills
A collaborative attitude, good communication skills, and willingness to work in a team
An academic degree and/or relevant work experience
Fluency in Swedish and English
A valid driver's license (passenger car)
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Boliden, travels might occur. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in creating a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility guide everything we do. We offer an innovative and collaborative environment and if you are passionate about making a difference and ready to take on a role that offers both challenge and growth, we would like to hear from you.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
Contact
In this recruitment Boliden collaborates with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, you are warmly welcome to contact the recruiter, Mats Andersson, by email at mats.andersson@jeffersonwells.se
or by phone at +46 70 854 30 42 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
936 51 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB Kontakt
Contact
Mats Andersson Mats.Andersson@jeffersonwells.se 0708543042 Jobbnummer
9937788