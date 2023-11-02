Specialist - Pedals at Volvo Trucks
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-02
Are you curious about us?
Our focus at Volvo Trucks is to be the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and now we are looking for YOU who have a passion for design and development of future products, who thrive in a global environment and want to grow with us at Volvo Trucks in a role as Specialist for accelerator and brake pedals.
Who are we, your new colleagues
You will be part of the Group Truck Technology organization that is responsible for our premium trucks Volvo FH, FM and FMX and be an active member of the CAB Driving team in Gothenburg.
As CAB Driving we are taking ownership and responsibility for the design and development of systems and components within the driving area of the cab including Seats and Seat belt, Steering parts (pedals, steering wheel, steering column, steering shaft), Airbags, Instrument panel, Door panel, and some more components.
We are a team of high skilled lead engineers and CAD designers focused on developing our future products by always having in mind the customer need. On daily basis we are tightly collaborating with our tweens teams located in Lyon, Bangalore, Greensboro and Curitiba, many internal stakeholders and external suppliers.
What will be your responsibilities
We will count on you to take great responsibility and ownership for the accelerator and brake pedals.
You will be responsible for roadmaps, concepts, requirements and will lead the development in cross functional and international environment so teamwork, communication and holistic view are essential.
You will contribute to the global strategies within the field having an innovative approach and will also continuously develop yourself, your colleagues and Volvo Trucks.
So, who do we think you are
We believe you are a true product owner and team-player and a person who believes that development comes from questioning, daring to think new and being open-minded. We also believe you have:
Master of science or higher education
Strong product focus and business understanding over the entire product life-cycle
At least a 10 years' experience in automotive industry and steering components
Ability of working with strategies, development and maintenance at the same time
Experience and understanding of legal demands and verification methods
Large experience in supplier relationships
Fully proficient in English verbal and written is mandatory
Proven ability to work in global teams
A desire to constantly develop yourself, the team and the company
Agile mindset and experience in working with agile methods is considered a merit
Experience from Volvo tools environment and KOLA is considered a merit
What is our offer
We can offer you an important position of constant development and achievements. You will get the possibility to work within a global company and with premium products and will team up with fantastic colleagues who will support you, challenge you and of course have a fun time with you!
Are YOU ready to join us?
Curious to hear more? Having questions?
Group Manager Driving: Angela Budillon +46 765535221
