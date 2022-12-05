Spanish speaking customer service in Linköping
2022-12-05
The company has developed a groundbreaking cloud service for transportation companies. They have customers all over the world.
They are experiencing strong demand of their product and because of that they need to strengthen their customer support department with a Spanish speaking person.
We are looking for an outgoing and self-motivated Spanish speaking person who wants to work with customer support towards Latin America but also towards English speaking customers.
Qualifications for this job
• Excellent customer assistance and problem solving skills.
• Excellent verbal presentation and communication techniques in clear Spanish language with no accent.
• Fluent in English.
• Computer experienced and internet-savvy, and exeprience iPhone and Android user.
As a customer service agent you will primarily work with Spanish speaking customers by supporting them when they contact you needing help with the system.
Customer contacts will take place through different channels: email, web chat and phone/Skype, so you need to have an excellent command of the Spanish language, both verbally and in writing.
It is a very developing work in an international environment where you will interact with a lot of people every day.
As the product is a so called cloud service, travelling will not be required for this position.
You don't need any specific technical knowledge for this position. You will get training regarding the system, but it's important that you are computer experienced and internet-savvy and that you have excellent customer assistance and problem solving skills.
