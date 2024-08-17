Souschef Amalia Stockholm
Sous Chef - Amalia 2024
As an employee at Amalia, it is your responsibility to work within the frameworks and directives that are set. You have an overall view of the daily operations.
Together with the head chef and restaurant manager, you ensure that an excellent and exceptional product is delivered. You should take care of your colleagues, teach, and be a role model for them. You will spread joy and energy, see opportunities and areas for improvement. You should be attentive and always prioritize the guests' best interests. You should also do your utmost to promote Amalia's interests and ensure that the service level, presentation, and overall guest experience are always top-notch. Your work should always be productive, efficient, flexible, and cost-effective based on current goals and guidelines.
Guidelines:
In collaboration with the head chef, plan and execute the week, keeping an overarching view of the upcoming weeks.
Be present at operational meetings when necessary.
Ensure that service standards are maintained.
Ensure that quality levels are upheld.
Be attentive to colleagues' signals and address any problems.
Have a leadership role. Answer questions and maintain good communication with other colleagues.
Assist in case of illness. Ensure that the right chef is in place at the right time.
Always look ahead for planning; think one week ahead.
You are responsible on site when no head chefs are available.
Keep order and cleanliness. Ensure that standards for cleanliness are upheld.
Ingredients - together with the head chef, be on the lookout for new and exciting ingredients and ensure that daily ingredients/pantry items are always available in the fridges and pantry.
Have an economic perspective - be economically smart - spend and plan purchases based on what generates the highest value for the guest. Consider where we can save and think twice before placing orders.
Challenge and question suppliers. Ensure that the delivered ingredients meet the promised quality.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16
E-post: david@amalia.restaurant
