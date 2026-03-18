Sous Chef - Mr. Bronck
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
The hotel has just completed a full renovation and we are now looking for a new member to join our a la carte kitchen team in the position of Sous Chef within our newly open New York brasserie restaurant Mr. Bronck.
Read more about it on https://mrbronck.com/
Apart from the restaurant, the a la carte kitchen serves also food to our cocktail bar Sally's and room service.
As Sous Chef, you will be responsible for the planning, preparation, and ensuring exceptional food quality, presentation, and timely service. You will lead and manage the kitchen team during service, uphold the highest hygiene standards, and maintain effective cost control.
Main responsibilities:
Manage the daily operation of our kitchen and stewarding teams, actively participating in service.
Help the head chef to develop menus as required seasonally to fit our different concepts and needs.
Supervise the production of quality food products in the restaurant ensuring high standards are always kept
Develop a strategy plan for the minimization of food wastage
To assure the development and coaching/training all kitchen team members
To oversee the daily ordering of the necessary food products
To overview the HACCP control of our operation ensuring we are adhering to the set regulations
Act on kitchen related guest requests and problems in a manner that follows the hotels vision and policies
Build and maintain a strong relationship with the service team
Qualifications:
You are a creative team player who thrives in a high-pace kitchen operation making exceptionally high-quality food.
In addition,
You have at least 3-year experience working in similar position in a high-level restaurant or hotel kitchen.
Creative personality who enjoys developing concepts and thinking outside the box.
Experienced in developing high level menus.
Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to inspire and manage a team.
Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards.
Out-going personality who has an easy way communicating with colleagues and guests.
Good sense of service and a genuine desire to exceed guests' and employees' expectations.
You enjoy structure and have good organizational skills.
High professional ethics.
Luxury hospitality is your passion, and you have a genuine love for food.
Able to fluently communicate verbally in English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
What We Offer:
A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective agreements.
Great opportunities for career growth.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319)
Box 195 (visa karta
)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
9805457