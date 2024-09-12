Sous Chef - Basta Uppsala New Opening!
2024-09-12
Ciao Ragazzi ,
Dream big and join the squadra .
Basta is taking over the premises from Klang Market with an area of 400 square meters, 140 seats, and a view of the majestic Cathedral, the location offers an unbeatable environment for their Italian dining experience. In true Basta style, the former Klang premises will undergo extensive renovations and be transformed into a place with exceptional character and charm.
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality.The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of400 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 9 trattorias.
Our culture and valuesWe believe we work with people, not food.Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and the role
As the Sous Chef you will be the second-in-command in the kitchen, partnering with the Head Chef to manage a fast-paced, high-volume operation. This role is critical in both leading the kitchen staff during service/Preparation and handling key administrative tasks to maintain and enhance kitchen operations.Reports to: Head Chef. The role requires a flexible working schedule and last minute changes as business needs.Experience in Italian cooking & high volume kitchen operationsare a big plus, and if you're all about bringing creativity and quality to the table, we'd love to chat with you!
Main responsibilities as Sous chef:
Planning and directing food preparation ensuring food is prepared properly by kitchen staff. Supervise and assist in the preparation of all food in their place, ensuring their section of the kitchen has all necessary work completed prior to the commencement of service.
Manage kitchen operations in the absence of the Head Chef.
Help control costs, ensuring operations stay within budget and profitability targets are met.
Assist in scheduling and managing kitchen staff shifts.
Be aware of all relevant food suppliers and their products and order accordingly as and when necessary due to business demand when necessary.
Ensure all work areas of the kitchen, dry stores and refrigeration are always maintained in a clean and hygienic condition and especially after your shift has finished. Ensure adherence to health and safety regulations.
Ensure all staff within your team are well briefed on the daily responsibilities and are given constant supervision and motivation on all aspects of their work.
To assist other sections of the kitchen in the production and service of all relevant food items or with the cleaning down of sections as and when required due to the workload.
To ensure that the agreed standards of food preparation portioning, cooking, and presentation.
To help supervise the training of all new staff members to the department in the standard required by the Head Chef.
Collaborate with the Head Chef in planning and developing menus.
These tasks require attention to detail, great leadership time management skills, and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment to consistently produce exquisite dishes and create world class working environment.
Your benefits and what to expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding montlhy or hourlysalary + tips
Sous chef bonus scheme
5000 sek referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 2 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our wall of fame
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Swedens Vegan Pizza 2024 Ersättning
