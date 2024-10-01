Sourcing Project Leader
2024-10-01
Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.
We're making every move count
Our commitment to quality and efficiency drives our sourcing strategies, ensuring we partner with the best suppliers to deliver world-class products. We are seeking a highly skilled Sourcing Project Leader to lead and optimize our sourcing initiatives.
The Sourcing Project Leader is responsible for securing cost-efficient products and solutions within their designated area of responsibility. This involves leading sourcing activities for new product development (NPD) and technology projects, as well as managing and controlling product costs through the Bill of Materials (BOM) for both new and existing configurations. The role requires close coordination and collaboration with other sourcing teams across Kalmar to support counterbalanced equipment sourcing efforts. Additionally, the Sourcing Project Leader contributes valuable input on sourcing strategies and cost calculations to aid in the development of the division's strategic roadmap.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Make sourcing plan/strategy for NPD (New Product Development) in cooperation with global sourcing category team
Secure early involvement and initiate cross functional workshops with CB sourcing team, R&D and market to support NPD-targets
Manage and deliver a costed BOM to the project from beginning to the end
Support sourcing activities and negotiations in NPD of new strategic products designed and owned by supplier
Make product cost and supply chain risk analyses for different scenarios for projects
In line with Division and category strategy make Business case proposals on pre-studies and projects for product roadmap to decrease cost, improve quality/delivery and decrease risk.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Master or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Science/Financial or similar interest and experience.
Experience:
Sourcing, project or product management in manufacturing environment
Engineering experience is beneficial, but not mandatory.
Competencies:
Can-do attitude and the ability to approach challenges with enthusiasm and tenacity
High level of interpersonal relationship skills
High level ability for cross functional team collaboration
Cross functional leadership abilities
Drive and result oriented
High level of analytical skills, able to structure and conclude from big data.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and interest in the position until 20.10.2024
For further information, please contact Mikael Lind, Senior Sourcing Project Manager, CB via email at mikael.lind@kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
341 32 LJUNGBY
341 32 LJUNGBY Jobbnummer
8931413