Sourcing Manager for Logistics/Equipment in China
2023-08-25
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is expanding operations in China and is looking for several talented purchasers to strengthen our teams within indirect purchasing.
We are looking for someone who wants to work on a highly dynamic project, taking responsibility and coming up with creative ideas, contributing to the development of the team, processes, and organisation. We aim to build a team spirit with openness and transparency as a basis and on top, laughs and truly caring colleagues, always supporting each other.
Main mission
As a purchaser in the China establishment project, you will be focusing on your commodity and specific segment responsibilities, but also interact and support your colleagues. The work is closely connected to global strategies and requires extensive interactions both with Scania global purchasing in Sweden as well as the VW Group purchasing within Germany and China.
We expect that you contribute in an active way to make the project of a new production hub in China successful and that business needs are met. This is a challenging task with sometimes unclear or unexpected changes.
The Role
The role includes building, managing, and challenging the supplier base, and executing global strategies in China and Asia. Develop and execute business plans, ensuring sourcing with the best result considering quality, delivery, technology, and cost with a high focus on sustainability.
The daily business includes handling negotiations and escalations and continuously working cross-functionally with our internal stakeholders and suppliers.
In this role, you will report to the Head of TSAC Sherry Zhang in Beijing/Rugao.
The position is located in Rugao. You most likely need to travel to suppliers and the Beijing office frequently.
Are you the one we are looking for?
To fit in this position we think you match the below criteria or similar and find the culture and values described engaging.
You are looking for an environment to grow where you need to take your own initiative and have the maturity and ability to take on your own responsibility. You are commercially driven and have high ambitions but are at the same time humble to the challenge.
You are inspired by working in a dynamic, multicultural environment and share a mindset that collaboration will give the best result. Ability and willingness to share and discuss experiences with colleagues is a prerequisite, likewise eager to learn new things.
To excel you are confidently expressing yourself fluently in both spoken and written English, in both internal and external discussions as well as in negotiations. You are solution-orientated and comfortable in making your own decisions and finding your own way forward. Have a good legal understanding of commercial contracts, terms & conditions.
Logistics or Equipment knowledge/background will be an advantage in this role.
Who we are
The General purchasing team within the China project is under construction and focuses heavily on a culture of trust and transparency. The teams consist of dedicated people with a mix of backgrounds, experiences, and competencies.
We are committed to creating a modern, open workplace where people are involved, engaged, and can contribute with different skills and opinions. We stand for diversity & inclusion while having fun at work.
More information
Please contact the Head of TSAC, Sherry Zhang in Beijing/Rugao, email: sherry.zhang@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, a CV, and a copy of your grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be done during the application period. A background check may be done for this position. Please apply as soon as possible at reflex.scania.com/job openings, but not later than the 10th of September 2023.
Job ID: 20233630
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10
