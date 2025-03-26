Sourcing Lead
2025-03-26
Job DescriptionAs a Sourcing Lead, you will play a key role in driving and implementing a strategic procurement process within the energy sector. You will lead a multifunctional project team with the goal of ensuring that business needs are met through efficient and competitive sourcing strategies. Your main responsibilities will include: Conducting a strategic analysis of current service agreements and needs Identifying synergies within geographic contract areas Optimizing delivery capacity and competitive advantages Developing and implementing new service agreements
Qualifications A university/college degree in a relevant field
Proven experience in leading strategic projects at a corporate management level
A strong background in sourcing and/or procurement
Experience in the operation and maintenance of critical infrastructure
Familiarity with the Swedish electrical grid system
Personal Qualities
The ideal candidate should be a strong leader with strategic thinking and excellent problem-solving abilities. They must possess outstanding communication skills and work effectively in a collaborative, cross-functional environment. Adaptable, detail-oriented, and proactive, the candidate should be able to make informed decisions and drive projects forward independently.
Company DescriptionOur client is owned by the Swedish state and works to enable a fossil-free life within a generation. Here you are encouraged to discover your strengths and differences so that you, as a consultant, will have the opportunity to be your best self. Our client encourages and challenges your personal development!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationThis is a full-time role with office hours. Our client is looking for someone to start immediately, and the assignment is expected to last for at least two years. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client in Solna, Stockholm. Please submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
