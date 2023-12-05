Some Specialist
Job Description
In the role of SoMe Specialist for our exciting client, your main responsibility will be to develop and execute Paid Social campaigns on global social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin. The specialist will provide paid social media recommendations/guidelines for local initiatives both to the local markets and local agencies. You will work both strategically and operationally with managing campaigns, continuously analyzing and optimizing the outcome, as well as acting as a subject matter expert and support to all the internal stakeholders and markets in all matters concerning SoMe advertising.
Some of your daily tasks will be:
• Agency, local market and platform relationship management.
• Execute and optimize paid social media campaigns.
• Analyze and report results to other team members, managers and stakeholders.
• Evaluate and monitor KPIs and provide suggestions to reach target goals
• Provide suggestions for improving content, campaign performance and other social activations based on data.
• Collaborate with other team members to further make paid efforts more efficient.
Company Description
Our client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry, developing electric performance at the forefront of a new era of mobility. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You are a proficient user of Facebook Business and ads manager.
• You have strong understanding of the Social media landscape - Facebook/Instagram, Linkedin, twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat.
• You have experience from working with e-commerce and/or auto vertical is desirable, but not required.
• You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To fit into the role of SoMe Specialist at our client, we see that you thrive in a fast paced environment and follow the latest trends. You find it easy to work in a group while being able to manage your own work and be responsible for the results. As you will be working a lot on social media, we see that you as a person enjoy that environment and collaborating with others.
Salary
By agreement
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in central Gothenburg. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Applications received before 2023-12-06 will be handled in a first selection. Application deadline is 2024-01-04. Ersättning
