Solution Specialist
2022-12-02
ABOUT US
IKEA Industry, part of the Inter IKEA Group, is the world's largest producer of wooden furniture and is an integrated part of the IKEA value chain. As IKEA's own furniture manufacturer our role is to offer a unique advantage for IKEA as a world leader in home furnishing.
IKEA Industry has nearly 38 production units, across 21 sites in 8 countries. Our operations include forestry, sawmills, boards, component and furniture production. IKEA culture and values shape everything we do. Not only do the IKEA values bring us together, they also help us to do business successfully
Manufacturing Solutions team is part of a common Digital Arena organization at IKEA Industry. Digital Arena's mission is to support and improve the business by providing a robust and efficient information supply to the organization. We operate both strategically and operationally with all aspects of the IT delivery; from demand to realization in global manufacturing environment.
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US
Within IKEA Industry we are running a program called Manufacturing System of the Future (MSF). The MSF Program is building new future capabilities connected to the digitalized, integrated and automated shop floor.
Do you want to be part of the Manufacturing System of the Future at IKEA Industry? Are you ready for Industry 4.0 in real factories across Europe and Asia? Are you interested in modern digital solutions and new technologies? Are you ready to make an impact? If 'yes', then join us in this exciting journey!
You will work in close cooperation with our business process development teams, group functions, site representatives and Solution owners to develop, implement and support solutions based on our standard platforms. You will roll out and be a part of our MSF programme.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you who is curious about developing and implementing Manufacturing Execution Systems. You are a strong relationship builder, entrepreneur able to create trust as a precondition for successful collaboration in a multicultural environment.You also show personal leadership and have the ability to work in a team.
We think you will be motivated by this position if You...
Are down-to-earth, straightforward and curious
Are a humble person with willpower and the ability to create togetherness and enthusiasm around you
Have experience from working with MES platform and knowledge from working in ERP
Have knowledge and interest in production and industrial digitalization
Have academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equal working experience
Have experience and proven track record from an international and/or manufacturing organization
Have experience from implementation of IT and MES solutions
Knowledge from working with OT is beneficial
Have strong communication skills in English, both verbal and written
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Exciting challenge for You who wants to...
Act as a Solution Specialist for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software solution
Contribute and develop the implementation and roll out of MES solutions in our factories
Be a functional solution expert for users and stakeholders
Configure MES solution together with factory stakeholders
Work in collaboration with solution owners MES
Manage Life cycle of MES applications
Work with user support and incident resolution and new solution and technologies
Create efficient interfaces and connection between IT and OT, as one Digital Arena
Develop training plans and train users
Collaborate with process and business functions, IT Architects, super users, application management, software suppliers, service operations, architecture, information security and other relevant function
LET'S START THIS JOURNEY TOGETHER
Thank you for reading so far!
You will report to Manufacturing Solutions Manager and you will collaborate closely with world's greatest colleagues/ local experts across our 21 sites in 8 countries.
You will be a part of a company with a great culture and a strong vision; "To create a better everyday life for the many people". You will work and thrive in a truly people and planet positive work environment where you can be yourself and much more...
This is a full-time permanent position. Location for this position is flexible, it can either be based out of any IKEA Industry units or at IKEA Industry office in Malmö, Sweden. Please note that we have published this job opportunity in multiple countries and location, however there is only one open position.
The position requires global travelling.
Do you feel challenged and inspired by what you have seen in this job ad? If "yes!" we would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job! Please send us your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than December 13 2022.
For job specific questions please contact Manufacturing Solutions Manager Michael Ober +46 768873867, michael.ober@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place.
Another thing fueling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, work together, find better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other (and our business) grow.
