Solution Owner- My Support Platform- Inter Ikea Technology Services AB

You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing technology services that simplifies and digitalise people processes. Our global assignment gives global opportunities. Come see things a little differently with us.
About you
Are you an experienced leader with passion to serve and support People Business Operations with Digital Solutions.
As a person you are motivated by working in a high -pace organisation where you can deliver results together with your colleagues and when you can enable an excellent employee experience and support through technology.
In your role as solution owner, you will build trustful relationships across organisational levels through clear and simple communication, where your ability to communicate complex topics in a simple way will be key.
You have previously worked with cloud based global HR solutions, preferably ServiceNow HRSD, and have knowledge of HR processes.
You have skills to combine a long-term perspective with turning strategies into operational results and relevant actions for your team.
About the job
The team is responsible to lead (on behalf of Inter IKEA Group) the running support and further development of our People and HR Solutions: Workday and ServiceNow HR Service Delivery = My Support solution.
My Support creates digital workflows that help our organisation work smarter, faster & better during different phases of the employment cycle. Using Workday as the foundation and real time data.
The development of My Support (HRSD) will continue during the coming years. The Solution Owner will also continue to work with cross functional teams to find synergies with other ServiceNow capabilities used across Inter IKEA Group.
• As Solution Owner you will work with a team of 5-6 people, working with both running business support and new development requests.
• In close cooperation with technology and business partners across Inter IKEA Group (Group and Core Businesses) you will lead continues support and development of My Support.
• You will lead and practice the DevOps and agile culture where development and maintenance are handled by the same resources.
• Establish and implement common ways of working and collaborate with stakeholders within Inter IKEA Group, incl. governance and communication on different levels.
• Work with technology as a business tool and translate requirements into solutions, balancing user experience, business needs and digital constraints.
• Manage supplier of tools and consultants relevant for the assigned area HRSD (HR Service Delivery).
• Identify and capture business opportunities and deliver results with high sense of urgency when needed.
You will deliver results through involving and engaging people based globally with project / solution team members.
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English.
Make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role.
Please send at the latest 6th of July
This is a permanent position located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Position is in Älmhult (Sweden) and reports to the Digital Transformation Team Manager.
5th July is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. Please note that we have a preferred candidate.
