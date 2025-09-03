Solution Expert - Machine Data Connectivity
2025-09-03
Do you want to shape the future of manufacturing through smart connectivity? At Sandvik Coromant, we're enabling real-time insights and smarter decisions by connecting machines across the globe to our digital platform. If industrial automation, IoT, and data-driven innovation excite you-this is your chance to make a global impact.
Some words about us
Sandvik Coromant is the world's leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions, and know-how to the metalworking industry. We're 8,000 employees strong, represented in 130 countries, and part of Sandvik Machining Solutions within the global Sandvik Group. Our team is driven by a passion for excellence and collaboration. With deep knowledge of metal cutting and a commitment to innovation, we work closely with customers in automotive, aerospace, and energy to meet today's challenges-and tomorrow's.
Your mission
As a Machine Data Connectivity (MDC) Expert, you play a key role in our digital transformation. You work with product owners and fellow MDC experts to ensure seamless connectivity between machines in global production units and our digital platform. Your work enables the collection, transfer, and integration of machine data for real-time analysis and decision-making.
You establish reliable data connections using protocols like OPC-UA, MQTT, and Modbus. You troubleshoot connectivity issues both remotely and on-site, and collaborate with data engineers and IT teams to integrate machine-generated data into cloud services like Azure. You also ensure secure data transmission and compliance with industry standards.
Your responsibilities include:
Connecting industrial machines-PLCs, sensors, SCADA systems-to our digital platform
Developing and deploying data protocols, interfaces, and APIs
Supporting Ethernet, Modbus, and industrial network troubleshooting
Leveraging IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies for scalable connectivity
Improving machine uptime and optimizing data transfer performance
Documenting configurations and staying current with emerging tech
Work happens across borders, and you collaborate with teams in different production units globally. The role offers flexibility in location and reporting, depending on your setup and team alignment.
Your profile
You bring extensive experience in machine connectivity, industrial automation, and IoT. You're hands-on with protocols like Modbus, OPC-UA, MQTT, and RESTful APIs, and familiar with PLCs, SCADA, DCS, and sensors. You understand computer networks and TCP/IP and have worked with cloud platforms like Azure.
Additional skills that help you succeed:
Experience with protocol converters and gateways
Knowledge of networking programming
Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes (especially on Azure), and cybersecurity
Understanding of tools like Jenkins, Jira, and databases such as SQL Server, Redis, NoSQL, DB2
Ability to drive machine data connectivity independently in a global manufacturing setup
Strong communication skills in English-written and spoken-with global stakeholders
You're curious, collaborative, and solution-oriented. You listen actively, manage time well, and enjoy solving complex technical challenges. You thrive in cross-functional teams and bring a continuous improvement mindset to everything you do.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Sandvik offers a competitive total compensation package including comprehensive benefits. In addition, we provide opportunities for professional competence development and training, as well as opportunities for career advancement.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Shreeyash Kolhapure, hiring manager, at shreeyash.kolhapure@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Union contacts (Sweden)
Roger Jansson, Unionen, +46 (0)173-844 31
Henrik Eriksson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-304 88 29
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anton Karlsson
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 14, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080417.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
