Solution Architect mobile

2025-07-16
Purpose:
The Solution Architect for Mobile is responsible for the strategic design and engineering of mobile solutions supporting the end-to-end day-of-travel experience for SAS customers. With deep expertise in Amadeus web services and airline-specific platforms, the architect plays a critical role in shaping the future of SAS's Flutter-based mobile applications. The role bridges business requirements and technical delivery, ensuring cohesive, scalable, and high-performing mobile solutions in close collaboration with domain architects, developers, and external technology partners.
Main Tasks:
· Design and engineer mobile-centric solutions for key day-of-travel services in collaboration with Shopping & Fulfillment and other tech units, such as check-in, boarding, flight status, disruption handling, and ancillary services.
• Lead solution design for Amadeus integration for specific day-of-travel solutions.
• Guide the evolution and architectural consistency of SAS's Flutter-based mobile platform, defining reusable patterns and integration best practices.
• Translate business and UX requirements into scalable and maintainable mobile solution designs.
• Ensure mobile architecture aligns with backend services, Amadeus systems, and enterprise-wide standards.
• Create and maintain architecture documentation, technical specifications, and system diagrams for mobile initiatives.
Responsibilities and mandate:
• Accountable for defining solution architecture for mobile services within the day-of-travel domain.
• Responsible for validating technical design and integration patterns for Flutter applications.
• Mandated to make architectural recommendations in collaboration with Enterprise Architecture and Lead Developers, ensuring alignment with SAS-wide technical strategies.
• Ensure solutions adhere to best practices for resilience, security, performance, accessibility, and airline compliance standards.
• Collaborate closely with product, UX, QA, and development teams to ensure successful end-to-end delivery of mobile solutions.
• Evaluate third-party solutions and technologies relevant to the mobile ecosystem and airline industry.
• Support performance tuning, security hardening, and compliance activities for mobile solutions.
Communication and Collaboration:
• Collaborate closely with Enterprise Architects to ensure architectural consistency across channels and domains.
• Work hand-in-hand with Lead Developers to guide solution implementation and maintain code/architecture integrity.
• Partner with UX/UI, DevOps, and QA to ensure a seamless and effective product development cycle.
• Coordinate with Amadeus, offshore team, PSD and other airline technology providers to align on integration strategy and optimize the use of web services.
• Serve as a technical counterpart to Product Owners and Business Analysts, translating business needs into actionable architecture.
Key Competencies:
• Strong solution engineering mindset with the ability to bridge business and technical needs.
• Deep understanding of airline operations and mobile use cases for pre-travel, day-of-travel, and post-travel engagement.
• Proficient in designing and documenting integration with Amadeus and other travel technology platforms.
• Familiar with mobile-specific design patterns, offline strategies, and cross-platform performance optimization.
• Clear communicator with excellent analytical and stakeholder management skills.
• Team-oriented, culturally adaptable, and committed to continuous learning and innovation.
Other of importance:
• Travel to development teams at offshore partner expected 1-2 times per year
Our Culture at SAS
At SAS, we are dedicated to caring for each other, delighting our travelers, and driving the transformation towards sustainable aviation. As a future colleague on our team, you'll join a culture where we work collaboratively towards common goals, recognize each other's contributions, and celebrate successes. Our focus is on safe, sustainable, and punctual execution, and we are committed to protecting our planet while transforming SAS for the future. This is an empowering workplace where you can thrive, grow, and take ownership of your work. Join us at SAS and be part of shaping the future of aviation!
Please send you application in to us as soon as possible and no later than the 27th of July.
The applications are received by Kevin Brunnberg, Senior TA Partner, at kevin.brunnberg@sas.se
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27
E-post: kevin.brunnberg@sas.se
