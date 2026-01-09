Solution Architect Mainframe Integration
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested to work with one of Swedbank's core platformsIn Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Join a World-Class Mainframe Environment
Work with a highly interesting and technically challenging platform
Unleash your technical curiosity and passion
Contribute to improve complex, mission-critical systems
Grow and develop alongside highly skilled colleagues
If you enjoy solving intricate problems, designing robust solutions, and working in an environment that values innovation and collaboration, this is the place for you.
What is needed in this role:
Master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or Information Systems
Previous very good skills in at least 2 of the following products: IMS (including DL/1), MQ on z/OS, IBM Integration Bus
Overall, very good experience within z/OS platform infrastructure environments.
Highly skilled in performance and design questions.
Proactive mindset: enjoys troubleshooting, analysing problems, and finding solutions.
Understands that planning, administration, and documentation are integral parts of the role.
Excellent communication skills in English (both written and verbal).
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of a team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, stable and secure operations and by that contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Cecilia kåhrström your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Cecilia kåhrström
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25208-18167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9674938