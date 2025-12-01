Solution Architect | Inter Ikea Data & Technology Range
2025-12-01
Hej Solution Architect,
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Solution Architect, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Please note that there are currently two similar roles advertised, each belonging to a different team. You only need to apply for one of them to be considered for both opportunities.
Your new job
Are you a highly motivated professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for data and technology? Would you like to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, helping to shape the future of our new Technology Architecture? If yes, then IKEA has an amazing opportunity for you!
We are looking for a Solution Architect who wants to solve complex, real-world problems to make life at home simpler. Join us on our journey as we level up our technology to enhance everyday experiences.
Our team is a part of Solution Architecture Range, a key component of Range Operation Digital Engineering. The position offers a unique chance to work closely with digital product leaders, enterprise architects, capability leaders, and software development teams on exciting initiatives and high-growth projects. Your work will focus on designing cost-efficient, secure, and reliable digital solutions that place data and business at the center.
On a typical week, your key responsibilities will be:
Understand the vision of digital product leaders, covering the overall application portfolio and business priorities. Design robust architectures and solutions, including third-party solutions, that match this vision.
Apply your technical knowledge and business insights to guide the organization through our modernization roadmap.
Architect solutions to meet business needs, ensuring the technical feasibility of new projects and successful deployments.
Work closely with other Solution Architects and stakeholders to ensure all solutions adhere to the Technology Architecture, exhibiting high levels of performance, security, scalability, maintainability, reusability, and reliability upon deployment.
Lead sessions to build an implementation plan aligned with business goals and technical environment, resulting in consensus on solution design and the next steps toward production.
Maintain and share technical skills and knowledge of market trends and competitive insights within the technical community.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
The role as a Solution Architect requires you to have:
5+ years of experience in cloud/infrastructure technologies, IT consulting/support, systems administration, network operations, software development/support, technology solutions, practice development, architecture, and/or consulting.
2+ years of experience working with Digital Native companies, demonstrating a strong understanding of their unique technological and business needs.
3+ years of experience in designing and leading implementations of digital solutions.
Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business, or a related field OR equivalent experience.
A deep understanding of IKEA's core values and cultural principles as well as a mindset and way of working that reflects this.
Technical Certification in Cloud (e.g., Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google) or equivalent.
Proficiency in cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, including their AI and analytics services, cloud security, and cost optimization.
Ability to design systems for data collection, cleaning, storage, and management, including big data technologies, real-time analytics, and data quality frameworks.
Ability to develop long-term strategies for AI and analytics, including risk assessment, scalability planning, and keeping up with technology trends.
Be yourself, a Solution Architect, and more!
This role offers a dynamic environment conducive to continuous learning, allowing you to deepen your technical expertise and expand your understanding across various technologies. The pace is fast, the work is stimulating, and collaboration is significant for this role.
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down to earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by 15th of December.
Please note that due to the upcoming holiday period, response times may be longer than usual and the recruitment process could take additional time. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
If you have any questions regarding this recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Vera Bendz at vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
This is a permanent role based in Malmö; hence, you need to be based in Sweden and be able to work from the office in Malmö. We believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace are important.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9623645