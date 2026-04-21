Solution Architect
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Company description
IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA offer and make it more accessible for the many people. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves, to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?". We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "To create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast-paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job description
We are seeking an experienced Solution Architect specializing in non-Finance Master Data for Infor M3, with expertise in GS1 standards, to lead the design, governance, and optimization of our enterprise master data landscape. You will be responsible for ensuring that product and partner master data complies with industry standards, supports efficient business processes, and provides a reliable foundation for our ERP and interconnected systems.
Working in close collaboration with data owners, business stakeholders, and ERP teams, you will shape the future of our master data architecture and support strategic digital initiatives.
Define and maintain the master data architecture for Infor M3, including attributes, hierarchies, classifications, and data models.
Integrate GS1 global standards (e.g., GTIN, GLN...) into the master data framework.
Act as the subject-matter expert for core master data domains, excluding Finance Masterdata:
1.Item / Product Master (with GS1-compliant attribute structures)
2.Customer & Supplier Master (GLN)
3.Warehouse & Location Master
Define lifecycle rules, data ownership, and validation standards aligned with GS1.
Ensure consistent master data across all connected systems (WMS, PLM, Icollect, SSCM).
Collaborate with integration teams to maintain clean mapping rules, GS1-compliant identifiers, and accurate synchronization flows.
Support MDM team and Capability Area with GS1-based taxonomy and data structures.
Assess the impact of system or process changes on master data.
Lead solution design for enhancements, migrations, and new business requirements.
Qualification:
Proven track record in leading large-scale digital transformation initiatives with measurable business outcomes and strong experience in multi-cloud architectures.
4+ years of experience with Infor M3 (multi-tenant) and cloud-based data models.
Basic understanding of integration technologies (ION, MEC, APIs) for master data synchronization.
Experience in international or multi-site, distribution, or Food environments.
Architectural certification is a plus
More Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. This position is a permanent role and is based in Sweden Malmö or Älmhult.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 12 May 2026.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day-to-day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend majority of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Skrivaregatan 1, (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9868161