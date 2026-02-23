Solution Architect
2026-02-23
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics, and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism, and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Solution Architect
in this role, you will act as a skilled Solution Architect / Technical Lead supporting the ongoing development of our IEB VIM SAP solution. The role requires both technical and functional ownership, strong decision-making capability, and the ability to guide stakeholders in line with our established ways of working.
As part of the client's digital finance transformation, the consultant will ensure that the solution architecture is robust, scalable, and aligned with business requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Solution Design & Architecture
Define the end-to-end architecture of the IEB VIM SAP solution.
Design integrations between:
SAP (ECC or S/4HANA)
OpenText VIM
IEB workflows
Other financial systems
Define deployment architecture across DEV-QAS-PROD environments.
Establish governance principles and an operating model that supports scaling and long-term sustainability.
Act as a technical advisor for planning, roadmaps and technology decisions.
Provide expert guidance on OpenText VIM functionality, architecture and integrations.
Ensure long-term technical quality, solution consistency and adherence to architectural standards.
Lead and facilitate decision-making forums and proactively identify and mitigate architectural risks.
Quality Assurance
Validate functional and technical specifications.
Perform quality reviews of solution design documents and ensure alignment with overall architecture.
Support the team in maintaining a consistent delivery approach.
Business Requirements Translation
Translate business needs into clear functional design specifications and technical design documents.
Lead and document fit-gap analysis between existing capabilities and business requirements.
Ensure requirements are consistently aligned with solution architecture and future-state vision.
Required Competence
Solid experience with SAP ECC or S/4HANA.
Deep knowledge of OpenText VIM and related workflows/integrations.
Proven background in solution architecture and technical leadership.
Experience with finance-related system integrations.
Strong communication and facilitation skills, comfortable working with business and IT stakeholders.
Ability to work independently while following governance and standards.
Start date: 2026-04-01 End date: 2026-12-31 Application deadline: 2026-02-27
Are you the right person for the assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV in English
Your availability to start the assignment
In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment. Please refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept applications via email. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid.
Ongoing selection: Please note that we review applications continuously. This means the assignment may be removed before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend applying as soon as possible.
