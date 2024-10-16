Solution Architect - Secure Network and Application Access
2024-10-16
Are you ready to be part of a robust product area that protects vital information and manages attack surface exposure? Then this could be an exciting opportunity for you!
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a Solution Architect for Secure Network and Application Access to join us. We welcome you to become part of our engineering-minded community of product teams dedicated to excellence in cybersecurity - let's innovate and secure the digital world together!
Abouts us
The Cybersecurity Engineering product area consists of four key product teams: Prevent & Protect Platforms, Attack Surface Management, Secure Network and Application Access, and Detect & Respond Platforms. We're at the forefront of delivering secure access solutions with integrated detection and response. Together, these teams drive continuous improvement and ensure efficient operations of global cybersecurity platforms across the Sandvik Group.
About your job
In this position, you're instrumental in shaping the future of our Zero Trust Network Security capabilities - aiming to leverage technology efficiently and develop offerings that enhance security with minimal friction, enabling the business to protect applications, data, and users. By applying a structured and iterative process, you define, implement, test, manage, and maintain security systems and capabilities. You deal with securing both IT and OT areas, where protecting our devices and machines everywhere is crucial for our success.
You lead and coordinate the technological development of our products, collaborating closely with a dynamic team to create innovative solutions that meet and exceed our business needs. By continuous engagement with other product teams and stakeholders to understand their needs and context, you ensure our solutions align with organizational goals and meet the highest security standards. You also work with suppliers and partners to support the success of the Product Team.
The location for this position is Stockholm or Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a few years' experience in a similar role, where you've been working with Secure Service Edge and Zero Trust Network Access adoption for enterprise companies. You have expertise in cloud security, preferably Azure, and a proven track record in firewall segmentation as well as the design and deployment of secure access across hybrid environments. You have in-depth knowledge of IPS, IDS, VPN and hold certifications such as Zscaler, CISSP, Fortinet NSE or CCNP Security, demonstrating advanced knowledge of integrated security controls and network protection. Your knowledge is backed by a relevant education, or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. Acting in a truly global environment calls for profound communication skills in English. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
With exceptional people and communication skills, you easily explain your agenda, and your ability to grasp the bigger picture enables you to spot the vital details. You're creative and thrive in an ever-changing environment - always striving to learn new things and grow. With your passion, enthusiasm and proactive approach for security innovation, you take initiatives and drive the team forward. At the end of the day, you're a true team player who believes that the best outcome emerges from great collaboration and sharing best practices!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Petra Englund, recruiting manager, petra.englund@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than October 31st, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070941.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
