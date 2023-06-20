Solar Design and Technical Sales Engineer
Job Description
Introduction
At AlBirunia, smooth processes and systems are the key to our success for a sustainable green energy providing.
We're looking for Sales Engineer who has excellent organizational skills and a personable disposition to keep us thriving.
In addition to our team's experience in the energy sector, we believe in earning our clients' trust each and every day. Delivering outstanding service is the cornerstone to our success and the pillar on which we have built our organization. Service isn't something we offer in hopes of selling a product. Our product is service, and we want you to judge us from the very first call. Please feel free to check out our website to learn more!
The ideal candidate will have a natural flexibility in handling day-to-day routines as well as surprises.
As AlBirunia Sales Consultant, you will work closely with potential clients, guiding them through the process of becoming energy independent by switching to clean and cost-effective Solar energy. The Sales Consultant role is vital in educating homeowners and business owners on the importance of converting to Solar, all while pro-actively earning their business. Sales Consultants will have industry leading operational and installation support, allowing you to confidently own the entire sales process from start to end.
Objectives of this role
Describe and give examples of the work environment on a typical working day
Market Via Energy Solutions and onboard new residential and/or commercial Solar clients
Capitalize on warm leads while supplementing with personal leads and referrals
Educate homeowners on the financial benefits of adding Solar to their home or business as a worthwhile investment. This includes cost savings, tax credit incentives, increased home value and more
Responsibilities
What are the different tasks?
Door-to-door sales experience (1 year or more)
Reliable transportation
Cell phone and laptop/tablet for showing proposals
Comfortable with in-home or onsite presentations
Attend solar training program held at our corporate office
Ensure office efficiency by maintaining common areas, organizing procedures, handling correspondence, managing file systems, and overseeing supplies and equipment
Oversee day-to-day office activities as the main point of contact in the reception area and keep management informed regularly via performance reports
Provide direct administrative support as needed, including scheduling appointments, meetings, and events; booking travel; maintaining file systems; mailing and shipping packages; and updating contacts database and employee lists
Oversee and maintain office equipment for uninterrupted function, identify needs and acquire supplies, manage vendor relationships, and coordinate food deliveries when requested
Manage all aspects of space/infrastructure planning (ex: moves, additions, changes to workstations) and provide answers, resources, and solutions when requested
Requirements
Required skills and qualifications
Two or more years of experience in office management
Strong time-management and people skills, high degree of flexibility, and excellent multitasking ability
Proficiency with office applications, and aptitude for learning new software and systems
Ability to maintain the confidentiality of company information
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English & Swedish.
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Experience in developing internal systems
Advanced computer skills and experience with online platforms
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
