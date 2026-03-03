Sök Taxichaufför

Paksverige enterprise AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-03


Driving passengers to their destinations safely, choosing the best route, and providing excellent customer service by greeting passengers, assisting with luggage, and accommodating special needs. Drivers should maintain their vehicle's cleanliness and ensure it is mechanically sound through regular checks. Payment collection includes accurately calculating fares, processing various forms of payment, and issuing receipts. Drivers must follow traffic laws and safety protocols, ensuring passenger safety and complying with licensing and insurance requirements. and also use GPS, maps, or ride-hailing apps to navigate efficiently, adapt to traffic conditions, and manage ride requests, making technology an essential part of modern taxi driving.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02
E-post: paksverigeenterpriseab@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Paksverige enterprise AB (org.nr 559528-5916)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9775430

