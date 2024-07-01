Software Verification Engineer - Car Service Business
2024-07-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The purpose, for Car Service Business, is to enable a hassle-free consumer experience and drive loyalty by delivering a personal, sustainable and safe service experience through high quality and cost-efficient premium service operations. The automotive industry is currently under-going a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts and digitalization.
Within the department Service Operations & Technology, we are applying our data driven strategy to prepare for direct consumer solutions and to move from reactive to proactive customer interactions.
Service Operations & Technology operates in Car Service Business, responsible for everything needed to service and repair a car. This responsibility goes all the way from product creation to implementation in the markets.
About the position
We are looking for a Software Verification Engineer to join our Test & Verification team.
Your responsibility is to secure the quality of software downloads with VIDA (Volvo Car's internal system) as a tool for new car projects and backwards compatible in old cars.
What you will do
• Develop and perform tests both in vehicle and computer based.
• Ensure software download and software quality.
• Reduce software download error rates.
• Report deviations from test results in VIRA (Volvo Car's internal system) and Azure DevOps.
• Contribute to further development of VIDA and PIE application release processes.
You and your skills
You have a university degree in Computer Engineering or Software Engineering as well as some years of experience within Embedded systems (preferably automotive).
You have experience from Vehicle electrical architecture and since you will test-drive the cars, it's important that you have a European driving license.
It is meritorious if you have earlier experience from Agile way of working.
Excellent language skills in English both speaking and writing.
On a personal level
As a person you are well structured with an analytic approach to your tasks. You are a team-player with a positive attitude and have excellent communication skills.
You adapt easily to different situations and specific needs and enjoy working in an international context.
Strong customer focus, courage, and an ability to balance stakeholders are also important competences in this role.
How to learn more and apply
We are happy to receive your application!
If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager, Anders Brenke at anders.brenke@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 01/09-2024.
