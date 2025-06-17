Software Test Engineer
Are you ready to contribute to the way customers interact with their alarm systems?
In the Consumer Applications area at Verisure Innovation in Malmö, we're dedicated to developing cutting-edge mobile and web applications that empower users to manage their security services seamlessly, wherever they are. With a thriving user base of millions, your role will directly impact the interface relied upon by our customers every day.
About the job
In this role, you will join the MyPages team, responsible for MyPages, which is a modern and user-friendly web application that allows our customers to help themselves in a safe, easy and stable environment to handle their alarm system(s). Our teams consist of five developers, two testers, a product owner and a scrum master, and we work with technologies such as React, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Java and GraphQL. From a testing perspective, we practice exploratory testing as well as automated testing.
Main responsibilities
* Drive application testing, deployment, maintenance, and improvement activities of MyPages
* Develop automated tests to identify and resolve application faults swiftly
* Tackle challenges independently, offering key insights and solutions through a helicopter perspective
* Act as a valuable resource for colleagues, leveraging your expertise and experience
About you
To enjoy and succeed in this role, we believe you need to be socially skilled and communicative since you interact with many various stakeholders. Your curiosity constantly drives you forward, and you are eager to challenge yourself. It is important that you can communicate your know-how in a logical as well as friendly way, together with being open to learn from others. To thrive with us as an organization we believe you are characterized by a forward-thinking and innovative mindset.
You enjoy solving complex technical challenges and have a keen eye for quality and efficiency in test processes. You are motivated by working hands-on with both manual and automated testing. You're ambitious and enjoy working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment where your contributions matter.
Requirments:
* A couple of years of hands-on experience in software testing
* Solid understanding of web technologies and how modern web applications work
* Comfortable using project management and collaboration tools such as Jira, Bitbucket, and Confluence
* Familiarity with Git for version control
* Experience with test automation and working knowledge of Python
Nice-to-Have (Bonus Points)
* ISTQB certification
* Hands-on experience with Selenium or other modern testing frameworks
* Experience from DevOps release handling
* Familiar with API testing
If you don't meet all the above checkpoints, don't worry. If you believe that you're the right person for us, we might just believe that as well. Get in touch and let 's discuss more! If large parts of the above sound exciting to you, apply today!
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson, at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
