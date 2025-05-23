Software Test Engineer
2025-05-23
About Gyros Protein Technologies
Gyros Protein Technologies enables bioanalytical solutions and peptide synthesis that help scientists increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. Proprietary high-performance nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms, Gyrolab® xPand and Gyrolab xPloreTM, are used by scientists in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and CMO companies for bioanalytical applications such as pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and quantitating bioprocess-related impurities.
The centre of excellence for the immunoassay business of Gyros Protein Technologies is located in Uppsala. The company has approximately 140 highly motivated professionals in Sales, Marketing, R&D, Operations, etc. Since November 2019, Gyros Protein Technologies is part of the Biopharmaceutical Development Division of Mesa Laboratories Inc.
For more information, visit the company's websites at http://www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com
and at http://www.mesalabs.com.
Software Test Engineer to Gyros Protein Technologies in Uppsala
Hays Life Science is recruiting a Software Test Engineer to Gyros Protein Technologies. A great opportunity to have a high impact in the life science industry, and the opportunity to work with innovative technologies and a passionate team. The role is based in the Uppsala office, where you will play an important part in the development team.
Your new role As a Software Test Engineer, you will play a key role in the development and improvement of products by leading the software testing, including independently planning and executing the testing.
This includes:
* Planning of daily work in line with development activities
* Analyze new functionality and suggest implementation strategies
* Maintain and develop the testing platform, including automatic and manual test procedures
* Maintain bug tracking systems
* Maintain and develop Functional Requirements Specifications and Test Requirements Specifications. This is done together with Product Management/System engineers with input from customers and internal feedback
* Suggest improvements to the functionality and architecture of the software, as well as internal tools and procedures
* Lead continuous testing efforts involving internal and external testing resources
What you'll need to succeed
* Experience in software testing
* Engineering/technical education, or documented experience as a Software Test Engineer
* English and Swedish - full professional proficiency, written and oral
* Ability to document and structure
You will find it important to have:
* At least a bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering physics or equivalent
* A few years of experience as a software test engineer in the Life Science industry
* Experience working with testing software.
* Experience in programming (preferably incl. C# and C++)
* Experience as a test leader
You will benefit from:
* Experience from a regulated industry, such as Life Science (pharma/biotech/medtech)
* Interest in software testing and continuous improvement
* Understanding, from a risk perspective, the need for testing
As a person, you need to be:
* Thorough
* Open to change
* Driven by continuous improvement
* Receptive
What you'll get
* The opportunity to work with innovative technology and a passionate team with nice and competent colleagues, with quick decision-making paths, and a company culture that is calm and with a high degree of freedom and opportunity to influence
* Personal development and growth opportunities. A company group with an explicit strategy to grow through acquisitions, which provides great development opportunities
* Competitive salary and benefits package
What to do next In this recruitment, Gyros Protein Technologies is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come. For specific questions about the role, please contact Linus Norrbom, linus.norrbom@hays.com
