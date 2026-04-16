Software Requirements Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an engineering team that needs stronger structure and clarity in how software requirements are defined, managed, and verified. In this role, you will work close to development and verification, turning complex needs into clear and maintainable requirements that support high-quality software delivery.
This is a hands-on assignment for you who enjoy digging into details, challenging unclear requirements, and creating order in technically complex environments. You will help shape both the requirements architecture and the way early verification is approached, with room to contribute to improvements in automation and workflow efficiency. It is an interesting opportunity if you want to influence both structure and quality in a central part of the development process.
Job DescriptionYou will write, review, and maintain software requirements as well as higher-level system requirements.
You will build and refine a clear requirements structure in System Weaver or a similar SE tool.
You will review, write, and maintain unit test cases to support quality and traceability.
You will collaborate closely with software developers, system engineers, and verification teams.
You will contribute to continuous improvements in development and verification workflows.
You may also support automation initiatives, including pipelines for software generation and early verification.
RequirementsA few years of experience in system engineering and/or software development.
Experience or a strong interest in writing high-quality, well-structured requirements.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of your tasks.
A hands-on and proactive approach, with the drive to move work forward.
Ability to complete a background check before start.
Nice to haveExperience with low-level verification or testing.
Experience with automated pipelines, scripting, or programming.
Familiarity with System Weaver, SE-Tool, or similar requirements management tools.
You enjoy challenging existing requirements and improving how information is structured.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7579618-1950496". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9858338